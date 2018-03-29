McLaren 570S Spider Gifted A New Track Pack

McLaren 570S Spider buyers can now take advantage of a new options package that brings together a range of practical and visual features suited to circuit use in one pack. he 570S Spider Track Pack, which can be specified only on new vehicle orders, is designed to deliver enhanced levels of driver engagement for owners interested in occasional track days, while still maintaining the daily usability of the McLaren Sports Series convertible.

“The 570S Spider has already gained a reputation as an extremely accomplished luxury sportscar that is hugely enjoyable to drive on a circuit,” explained Jolyon Nash, Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing, McLaren Automotive. “This new Track Pack brings together in one package design features, specification and popular practical options desirable for track use, further increasing choice for Spider buyers and at the same time offering them even better value.”

The new package includes Carbon Fibre Race Seats, Carbon Black Alcantara® steering wheel, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade and a choice of six By McLaren Designer Interior Sport Design themes.

You will also get a Sports Exhaust, Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels in Stealth Finish and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) to wrap it all up.

Your 570S Spider will weigh 33kg less than a regular version and the new exhaust brings a louder, more sporting exhaust note and further sharpens the appearance of the striking Spider.