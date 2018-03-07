News

McLaren 720S Atlantic Blue by MSO Unveiled In Geneva

By Zero2Turbo
McLaren at Geneva Motor Show 2018

McLaren have taken the covers of another MSO creation, this time using the 720S as the model.

It is a unique commission specially for the 88th Geneva International Motor Show to celebrate one year of MSO-crafted second-generation Super Series models.

It combines a very deep blue paint finishes specially formulated for the car with a classic Saddle Tan leather interior.

McLaren claim that very “few” of the nearly 1,500 units of 720S delivered so far have not paid a visit to the MSO department and if you want a 720S, the soonest build allocation available is July this year.

“Every 720S produced by MSO is elegant and distinctive and a large part of that is because they are different in some way from all the others, with each car a unique expression of the owner’s taste,” commented Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations, “At MSO, we celebrate that difference by showing cars like the Atlantic Blue 720S – a world of McLaren possibilities made stunningly real.”

This unique McLaren 720S in Atlantic Blue by MSO carries a price tag of £281,260.

