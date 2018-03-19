Zero2Turbo

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hit ‘Used’ Market For Nearly R10 Million

By Zero2Turbo

There is no denying the new Porsche GT2 RS is a desirable piece of machinery but it looks like some speculators are cranking the price to extremes as usual.

The GT2 RS price in the UK starts at £207,506.00 and a quick look at some classifieds over there show a few examples asking £530,000 and more. Yes that is more than double the recommended retail price.

Just recently we discovered the price of the GT2 RS in South Africa but this blows that price out the water.

Of course these examples asking top dollar are not used in any way so expect to purchase a new car with delivery mileage.

Would you part with that sort of cash for a model that is not a limited edition?

