Porsche Centre Pretoria Awarded Classic Partner Accreditation

Porsche Centre Pretoria was recently awarded Classic Partner Accreditation joining 62 other dealerships with the same certification around the world.

Porsche Centre Pretoria will offer a wide range of services to owners of classic models. More than 70 percent of Porsche vehicles built in the company’s 70-year history are still on the road today and this is due to a dedicated focus on skills transfer and a wide range of service offerings, which help ensure that Porsche classic cars remain on the road for future generations to enjoy.

Customers and enthusiasts alike can now find the full range of services from Porsche Classic awaiting them upon a visit to Porsche Centre Pretoria. This includes supplying classic vehicles with access to 52,000 genuine spare parts, as well as offering complete or partial restoration, employing original repair and painting techniques.