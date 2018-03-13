Range Rover Sport SVR Just Beat A Ferrari 458 On The Tianmen Road In China

China’s Tianmen road is one of those bucket list roads thanks to its beautiful scenery and 99 bends and Land rover have just set a new record on it in their magical and mighty Range Rover Sport SVR.

As a reminder, the Rangey isn’t a regular SUV as it packs a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine that develops 422 kW and 700 Nm of torque. Thanks to these figures, it can power it’s way from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and go all the way to a top speed of 280 km/h.

Prior to Jaguar Land Rover breaking this record, the fastest recorded run on the Tianmen road was in fact a Ferrari 458 Italia which set a time of 10 minutes and 31 seconds in 2016. The SVR managed to achieve the same run in an astonishing 9 minutes and 51 seconds making it 40 seconds quicker than the prancing horse.

One can only image the 458 driver was not as gifted (brave) as the SVR driver (Ho-Pin Tung) but either way that is brutally brilliant and shows just how capable these new super-sport SUV’s are.