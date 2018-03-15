News

Range Topping 2019 BMW 1 Series To Be M130iX M Performance

By Zero2Turbo

The front-wheel drive revolution is gearing up at BMW with the third-generation 1 Series arriving next year but the range-topping M130iX M Performance will get four-wheel drive.

Related Posts

G-Power Crank BMW M4 CS Up To 600 Horses

BMW Customers Responsible For Revival Of 8 Series Name

The M130iX is currently in the early stages of development and will aim to compete with the Mercedes-AMG A35, VW Golf R and Audi S3 by the time it is launched in 2020.

It will feature specially tuned version of BMW’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, developing around 300 horses, together with a multi-plate-clutch xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

The M130iX hot hatch will be a crucial part of the overhaul to front-wheel drive as BMW tries to prove that it can offer a credible front-driven performance model alongside its traditionally successful rear-wheel-drive M cars.

You might also like
News

G-Power Crank BMW M4 CS Up To 600 Horses

News

BMW Customers Responsible For Revival Of 8 Series Name

Zero2Turbo

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Given Production Rendering

South Africa

BMW X3 M40d Spotted Testing In Cape Town

Video

New Pennzoil Film See’s Yellow BMW M4 CS Drifting The Nurburgring

News

BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe Looks Exotic And Angry

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo