Signal Green BMW M4 Competition Pack Is Scintilating

It has been a while since the best BMW dealership created another bright Bavarian machine and their latest one is one of their boldest.

This M4 Coupe Competition Pack has been finished in a hue called Signal Green and thanks to the M Performance Body Kit will be sure to be a head turned (even in places like Abu Dhabi).

It has also been fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust system which is housed by a stunning carbon fibre diffuser and given a purposeful look thanks to carbon tail pipe ends.

Inside you get a load of carbon fibre extra’s but the stand out is the matching green stitching and the Alcantara M Performance steering wheel.

This is a stunning spec!