Zero2Turbo

Signal Green BMW M4 Competition Pack Is Scintilating

By Zero2Turbo

It has been a while since the best BMW dealership created another bright Bavarian machine and their latest one is one of their boldest.

This M4 Coupe Competition Pack has been finished in a hue called Signal Green and thanks to the M Performance Body Kit will be sure to be a head turned (even in places like Abu Dhabi).

Related Posts

Driven | BMW X3 M40i

BMW Bringing M8 Gran Coupé Concept To Geneva

It has also been fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust system which is housed by a stunning carbon fibre diffuser and given a purposeful look thanks to carbon tail pipe ends.

Inside you get a load of carbon fibre extra’s but the stand out is the matching green stitching and the Alcantara M Performance steering wheel.

This is a stunning spec!

You might also like
Driven

Driven | BMW X3 M40i

News

BMW Bringing M8 Gran Coupé Concept To Geneva

Video

Check Out This BMW 1 Series Drift Car Crammed With A V8

News

Alpina Reveal Quad-Turbo 384 HP BMW XD3

News

BMW M760Li xDrive V12 Might Be Pulled From Production

South Africa

BMW 3 Series Rolls Of Rosslyn Production For The Last Time After 35 Years

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo