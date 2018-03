There are cars out there built for this purpose like a Jeep Wrangler or Range Rover so why do people insist on taking cars like the McLaren 720S off road?

This 720S seems to have left the beaten path to traverse the very rough terrain but surprisingly it is not as bad as you think.

I watched the clip waiting for it to bottom out and scrape but either the driver and navigator did a good job or they ended the clip before it happened.