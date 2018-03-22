Wheelsandmore Give McLaren 720S More Punch And Presence

German tuner Wheelsandmore are clearly under the impression that the McLaren 720S does not have enough power as they developed an upgrade package for the British supercar.

Costing £10,000, the company’s Stage 2 kit consists of revised suspension, a remap and a full exhaust system.

Wheelsandmore has managed to extract an extra 79 hp and 110 Nm of torque from the twin-turbo 4-litre V8 engine, taking the respective totals to 789 hp and 880 Nm. The gains are courtesy of a bespoke exhaust system with active valve flaps and new catalytic converters, plus the remap.

No performance figures were released but with a power gain of that amount you could expect the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time to drop by 0.1 seconds or so.

To complement the powertrain upgrades, Wheelsandmore’s Stage 2 package also includes a height-adjustable lowering spring kit, although the company hasn’t detailed how, or if, it re-calibrates the Proactive Chassis Control software to accommodate the new hardware.

As you might expect given the firm’s name, Wheelsandmore retails a selection of aftermarket wheel options for the 720S, too.