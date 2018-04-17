1,929 Ford Mustang’s Sold In SA Since Introduction In 2015

There is no denying the Ford Mustang is popular in South Africa (and around the world) with a total of 1,929 units sold since they were introduced in late 2015.

In 2017 alone there were 898 new Mustang’s on our roads with a whopping 128 units being purchased in January last year.

The numbers were are talking about are obviously the pre-facelift models and at this stage it is unknown as to when the updated version will hit our shores.

“Demand for Mustang continues to be very strong, especially overseas, where until recently people couldn’t get their hands on one,” said Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst.

“Even more encouraging is that the updated 2018 Mustang is just now getting rolled out to export markets.”