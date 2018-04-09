News

Aston Martin To Offer Varekai SUV With Petrol Engines Only

By Zero2Turbo

It seems Aston Martin is steering away from it’s plans to offer the SUV in electric or plug-in hybrid variants and there will not be a diesel offering either.

Related Posts

First Ever Aston Martin SUV Could Be Called Varekai

New Aston Martin Vantage Price In South Africa

This will likely mean that Aston’s 5.2-litre biturbo V12 and the Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre biturbo V8 will be the most probable powertrains available for the vehicle.

“My belief for a long time is that diesel’s life is limited. Ultimately it’s dead,” Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer told Automotive News Europe. He dismissed using a plug-in hybrid by saying: “”It’s probably a convenient stepping stone but it’s not one we need.”

We can expect to see the Aston Martin SUV (we think will be called Varekai) late this year or early next year (Geneva Motor Show).

Zero2Turbo
You might also like
News

First Ever Aston Martin SUV Could Be Called Varekai

South Africa

New Aston Martin Vantage Price In South Africa

News

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

News

Aston Martin Going To Produce A New Hypercar To Beat The McLaren P1

News

Aston Martin’s Ferrari 488 Competitor To Get Hybrid Power

News

Aston Martin Might Use Six-Cylinder AMG Engine

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo