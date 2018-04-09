Aston Martin To Offer Varekai SUV With Petrol Engines Only

It seems Aston Martin is steering away from it’s plans to offer the SUV in electric or plug-in hybrid variants and there will not be a diesel offering either.

This will likely mean that Aston’s 5.2-litre biturbo V12 and the Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre biturbo V8 will be the most probable powertrains available for the vehicle.

“My belief for a long time is that diesel’s life is limited. Ultimately it’s dead,” Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer told Automotive News Europe. He dismissed using a plug-in hybrid by saying: “”It’s probably a convenient stepping stone but it’s not one we need.”

We can expect to see the Aston Martin SUV (we think will be called Varekai) late this year or early next year (Geneva Motor Show).