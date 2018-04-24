BMW M2 CSL Rendered From M2 Competition

The BMW M2 Competition went official last week and with that came news that the Bavarian automaker will be making an even more hardcore M2 model to be given the CSL moniker.

If this does turn out to be true, we can expect to see the track focused baby Bimmer around 2021 and if you can’t wait until then, these renderings done by Paul-Bracq-BMW on Bimmerpost will have to keep you satisfied.

The visual enhancements include;

Wider front/rear track & wider wheel arches to fit wider front/rear wheels & tyres

Lowered suspension

Lowering of centre of gravity with carbon roof and carbon bonnet (from M4 GTS)

Carbon side extension, carbon splitter from M4 CS & integrated rear wing inspired by the CSL concept car

Carbon kidneys, mirror caps & fangs

763M Forged wheels

Check out the GIF below showing the differences between the M2 Competition and M2 CSL.