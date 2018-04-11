CrashVideo

BMW M4 Convertible Crashes While Chasing A Lamborghini Huracan

By Zero2Turbo

Another M has had an oops but this time the bigger M4 brother and in the Netherlands while chasing a Lamborghini Huracan.

From the video you can hear the Lambo driver is not holding back which probably urges the M4 driver to do the same. As the car approaches the bend it seems to lose grip.

It looks like the M4 simply carried too much speed into the corner, with the sand on the side of the road potentially causing the car to lose traction.

The damage does not look too serious as a quick duct tape fix sees the driver pulling away after the incident.

