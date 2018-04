Sorry for the lack of news updates this week as I have been away but #ExoticSpotSA still gets its deserved post.

Highlights this week are; multiple Porsche 911 GT2 RS spots, Maserati Levante S being used as it should, the new Verde Scandal Lamborghini Aventador S, Porsche GT3 combo (including 996 Clubsport), Lamborghini Countach, Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan and this brand new Huracan Performante finished in black grabs the TopSpot!