ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 15 2018

By Zero2Turbo

yellow ferrari 488 spider south africa

Friday the 13th but nothing unlucky about these spots! This takes hard work and dedication from each and every one of you and I can’t thank you enough for the content you submit each week!

Highlights include; Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series, the new BMW M5, a new orange Lambo Huracan Performante, dirty Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series, Bentley Continental Supersport Convertible, an orange and a blue Audi R8 V10 Plus and this stylish Ferrari 488 Spider with some unique graphics.

