Another power week with the car news and the car spotting around South Africa so thank you to all who have submitted their shots via email.

Highlights for the 16th week of 2018 are; Ferrari 812 Superfast, black BMW 1M, new Aston Martin Vantage, BMW X6M Black Fire Edition, Onyx G7 G63 AMG, Mocha Latte Audi RS3 Sedan, Lamborghini Huracan Performante duo, a Porsche GT3 Touring and this sweet shot of a sleek Aston Martin DB11.