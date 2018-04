You are all probably enjoying your long weekend but we can’t forget about the top 25 exotic spots from the week. Highlights are; Porsche 918 Spyder, black BMw M5, Onyx G7, new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe, Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, blue Ferrari F12tdf, silver Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Ferrari F40 and this stunning Ferrari F50 in Cape Town.