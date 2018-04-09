Jaguar J-PACE Coming To Take On The Macan

Jaguar is roaring ahead with big plans to expand their lineup and the next addition is likely another SUV reportedly called the J-Pace.

Post Sponsored by Jaguar Sandton

Autocar are reporting that the British automaker is working on a J-Pace SUV to target the Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

This SUV may pack a third row of seats and will ride on a platform shared with the Range Rover and RR Sport from Land Rover. It is expected to arrive in 2021 and will likely be more road-biased than the Land Rover siblings.

Given the plans for electrification, there will likely be a plug-in hybrid variant while the other lineup should make use of mild hybrid tech.