Jaguar J-PACE Coming To Take On The Macan

By Zero2Turbo

Jaguar is roaring ahead with big plans to expand their lineup and the next addition is likely another SUV reportedly called the J-Pace.

Autocar are reporting that the British automaker is working on a J-Pace SUV to target the Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante in the mid-size luxury SUV segment.

This SUV may pack a third row of seats and will ride on a platform shared with the Range Rover and RR Sport from Land Rover. It is expected to arrive in 2021 and will likely be more road-biased than the Land Rover siblings.

Given the plans for electrification, there will likely be a plug-in hybrid variant while the other lineup should make use of mild hybrid tech.

