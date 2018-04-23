News

Manual Aston Martin Vantage Only Arriving Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

So after reading the reviews on the new Aston Martin Vantage you might be enticed to buy one but if you are after a traditional manual offering, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

Related Posts

340 km/h Aston Martin Rapide AMR Coming This Year

White Paint Explodes Onto Parked Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin spokesperson Matthew Clarke told Carbuzz that “a manual version of the new Vantage is in our plans,” but that “at this stage it is at least 12 months away.”

Currently you can only order the new Vantage with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced, 503 HP (375 kW) and 685 Nm 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We are expecting other variants of the Vantage too but probably won’t see anything until the manual offering has been rolled out. In the future, we could see a Roadster (Volante) variant as well as a possible V12 variant using the same power plant from the DB11.

Source CarBuzz
You might also like
News

340 km/h Aston Martin Rapide AMR Coming This Year

Zero2Turbo

White Paint Explodes Onto Parked Aston Martin DBS

News

Aston Martin Bringing DBS Nameplate Back With ‘DBS Superleggera’

Driven

First Drive | New Aston Martin Vantage

News

Aston Martin To Offer Varekai SUV With Petrol Engines Only

News

First Ever Aston Martin SUV Could Be Called Varekai

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo