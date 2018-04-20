McLaren Not Interested In The Super-SUV Segment

SUV’s are all the craze at the moment especially with the supercar creators and for good reason as they sell in huge numbers and make a lot of money. McLaren on the other hand are not interested at all in making a SUV but it’s never completely written off.

After years of saying that there will never be a SUV from Ferrari, it looks like the Italian marque will indeed make a SUV. Even Lamborghini are back into the swing of things with their Urus.

In an interview with Autocar, the British automaker’s engineering design boss, Dan Parry-Williams, stated that McLaren will continue to build sports cars.

“I’m not the first person to point out that sports utility vehicles are neither sporty nor utilitarian,” said Parry-Williams. “In terms of our philosophy of ‘everything for a reason,’ I don’t get it.”

Instead of going down the route of making a SUV or crossover, we can only assume that McLaren will stick to what they know best.