News

Porsche Build Full Size 930 Turbo Out Of Lego

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has gone and built one of the coolest Lego models in the world with a full size 930 Turbo being put on display at the Museum in Stuttgart.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Lap Record At Sachsenring

Porsche 911 Speedster Spied As 991 Swan Song

The creation replicates a 911 Turbo 3.0 which was the first turbocharged road car Porsche made back in the 1970s and,known internally (and among enthusiasts) as the 930. Back then it packed 256 hp (191 kW) which was channeled to the rear wheels.

This lime green example stands as big and tall as the car it replicates and the Lego bricks seem to be fabricated specially for this one-of-a-kind build.

You might also like
News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Lap Record At Sachsenring

News

Porsche 911 Speedster Spied As 991 Swan Song

News

Porsche 919 Hybrid Bids Farewell By Breaking Lap Records

Crash

Nuburgring Claims A Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport In Heavy Crash

South Africa

Porsche Centre Pretoria Awarded Classic Partner Accreditation

Zero2Turbo

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hit ‘Used’ Market For Nearly R10 Million

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo