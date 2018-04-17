Purple-Tastic Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Inferno by TopCar

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has some serious road presence but for the TopCar team, it needs a little bit more.

One of the body kits they have developed for the Merc is the Inferno package (which fits the Coupe too). This includes new front and rear bumpers, redesigned fenders, new side skirts, a custom grille, custom wheels, a full carbon hood and a carbon rear diffuser.

For this particular build, TopCar placed the car on 22″ wheels and borrowed a shade of Violet from Porsche, before continuing with the theme inside.

Inside is where you will find S-Class style seats, re-trimmed with Nappa leather, and of course loads of carbon fibre.