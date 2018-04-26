Slightly Revamped Audi R8 Spotted Testing

It seems a refreshed Audi R8 has been spotted sporting a new set of bumper treatments front and rear, signalling that a mid-life facelift is imminent for the flagship Audi Sport model.

Finished in what looks like Vegas Yellow, this R8’s bumper more closely aligning the R8 with other Audi models like the new A7. As a result, the grille has grown in width, and the R8’s trademark slats under the headlights have been replaced with a simplified mesh treatment.

At the back the the trapezoidal exhaust outlets are no longer and have been replaced with oval pipes jutting out from a new rear diffuser.

But what are those exhausts attached to? Could it be the 5.2-litre V10 cranked up for a possible R8 GT model or a new option such as Audi’s twin-turbocharged V6 and V8 engines? At this stage nothing is known and with the future of the R8 looking fairly grim, I would bet on this being a swansong in the form of a GT offering.