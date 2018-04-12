News

This Koenigsegg Key Costs R2.5 Million

By Zero2Turbo

Any Koenigsegg is an absolute engineering masterpiece and a work of art on top of that and if you want your key to really take your Swedish beast to the next level, why not get a custom made key fob encrusted in diamonds.

Related Posts

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

Koenigsegg Will Unveil More Extreme V8 Hypercar Next Year

Jean Kenamjian is the CEO and designer of Optimal Innovative Solutions and is responsible for these diamond-dripping Koenigsegg keys.

As seen in the pictures, the jeweler has created three different versions;

  • Model 1: Handmade 14K Pink and White Gold Key Fob set with Diamond, Gold weight 260g, 4.00 carat diamonds carats, F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $75,000.

  • Model 2: Handmade 18K Yellow Gold Key Fob set with Diamonds, Gold weight 280g, 0.30 Carat diamonds F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $60,000.

  • Model 3: Handmade Platinum Key Fob set with Diamonds, Platinum weight 285g, 40.00 Carat diamonds F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $200,000.

If you opt for the Platinum version (Model 3) you will need to part with around R2.5 million JUST for the key.

This is the definition of opulence but you can bet that there will be a lot of demand from the Koenigsegg owners for one of these.

Check out their Instagram page: @vvs1vvss1

You might also like
News

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

News

Koenigsegg Will Unveil More Extreme V8 Hypercar Next Year

News

Koenigsegg Bringing Trio Of Beasts To Geneva Including Swedish Blue Regera

News

Last Two Koenigsegg Agera Chassis FE’s Called ‘Thor’ and…

Crash

Koenigsegg Agera RS Damaged Badly After Crash In Switzerland

News

Koenigsegg Destroyed Their Own 0-400-0 KM/H Record

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo