This Koenigsegg Key Costs R2.5 Million

Any Koenigsegg is an absolute engineering masterpiece and a work of art on top of that and if you want your key to really take your Swedish beast to the next level, why not get a custom made key fob encrusted in diamonds.

Jean Kenamjian is the CEO and designer of Optimal Innovative Solutions and is responsible for these diamond-dripping Koenigsegg keys.

As seen in the pictures, the jeweler has created three different versions;

Model 1: Handmade 14K Pink and White Gold Key Fob set with Diamond, Gold weight 260g, 4.00 carat diamonds carats, F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $75,000.

Model 2: Handmade 18K Yellow Gold Key Fob set with Diamonds, Gold weight 280g, 0.30 Carat diamonds F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $60,000.

Model 3: Handmade Platinum Key Fob set with Diamonds, Platinum weight 285g, 40.00 Carat diamonds F-G color, VS clarity. Estimated price is $200,000.

If you opt for the Platinum version (Model 3) you will need to part with around R2.5 million JUST for the key.

This is the definition of opulence but you can bet that there will be a lot of demand from the Koenigsegg owners for one of these.

Check out their Instagram page: @vvs1vvss1