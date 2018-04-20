News

This Looks Like The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

By Zero2Turbo

What you see above is an image shared by CarNewsChina which made it’s way onto the internet after “workers forgot to cover a giant backdrop they were busy hanging up on the exhibition hall.”

If you look carefully, there is a ‘L’ on the number plate which could suggest this is a long wheelbase version of the A-Class Sedan.

Design wise you can see an almost identical front end to the new A-Class hatchback, a couple stylish AMG cosmetics, a new bonnet and very sleek roofline. This probably gives us our best look yet at the upcoming CLA.

