White Paint Explodes Onto Parked Aston Martin DBS
You love your Aston Martin DBS so much that you put a little tennis ball hanging on a piece of string in front of your car to know when to stop coming in to your garage.
Imagine opening your garage to see the car that parked next to you reversed over a tin of white paint resulting in this…
Real or not, the comments on the original Tweet are highly entertaining (click tweet below).
A car parked next to the DBS reversed over a tin of paint! 😳😩 pic.twitter.com/UdC6JUUAQ0
— Matt Wright (@mattjameswright) April 17, 2018