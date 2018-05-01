1 of 50 ABT Audi RS5-R Looks Mesmerizing Murdered Out

This is not the first time we have spoken of the ABT creation known as the RS5-R but because a new build has surfaced in such a sinister spec, we thought it would make sense to share it with you all.

The RS5-R package (based on the new Audi RS 5), is limited to just 50 units and now this blacked out beauty (and beast) has posed for the camers in Kempten, Germany.

As a reminder, the biturbo 2.9-litre V6 now churns 530 horsepower (395 kW) and a potent 690 Nm of torque. The official number for the sprint to 100 km/h is 3.6 seconds (down from the stock 3.9 seconds), but real-life testing has shown the RS5-R can complete the task in just 3.37 seconds. That makes it almost as quick as the Audi R8 V10 Plus.

This is one of the best looking aftermarket kits for an Audi we have seen in a long time. Do you agree?