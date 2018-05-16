New BMW X5 (G05) Previewed In Neat Renderings

The next generation BMW X5 has been seen testing on numerous occasions and each time the camouflage level is lowered giving us a new look at the new SUV.

Thanks to the team over at Bimmerpost, we now have a digital camouflage removal giving us our best look yet at the G05 model which should be revealed very soon. The front of the SUV and the profile get a thumbs up from us but that rear end (specifically the lights) looks a little off. Let’s hope the production model gets a slightly more styled rear.

Production of the G05 X5 will begin September 2018. The models expected are sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive40d, xDrive40e and xDrive50i.

The first G05 allocations for September builds are already available at dealerships and some of the recently revealed G05 X5 packages and options show some cool features available on the new Bavarian off-roader.

ZOR- Off-road Package

2T4- M Sport Diff

2VR- 2 axle air suspension

3E3- Off-road pkg

ZDB- Driver Assistance Plus Pkg

5AV- Driving Assistance Pro

2HN- M Sport Brakes

3AC- Trailer Hitch

4A2- Glass Controls (instead of Ceramic Controls)

4HB- Heated Front Seats Armrest & Steering

5AZ- BMW Laserlights

20″ Wheels with ALL Season tires

New Exterior Colors:

Phytonic Blue Metallic

Sunstone Metallic

Interior:

Vernasca leather replaces the Dekota leather

Merino leather replaces the Nappa leather