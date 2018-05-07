News

7:30 Something Nurburgring Lap For Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

By Zero2Turbo

Got to love it when the top dogs at Mercedes-Benz deny their interest in Nurburgring lap times and then something like this happens.

In an interview with Automobile, CEO Tobias Moers, said that the AMG GT 4-Door lapped the ‘Ring in “7 minutes 30 something… which is really fast.” So fast in fact that it puts it near the top of the leaderboard for four-door vehicles, just behind Jag’s newest special edition.

 

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 S Edition 1 Revealed

Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S Pumps Out 712 HP (530 kW)

As it stands, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 holds the record for sedans with a lap time of 7 minutes 21 seconds with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio following in 2nd place with a time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

If the “something” in “30 something” is less than 32 seconds then that means the new GT 4-Door Coupe will take the second place among fastest four-doors around the Green Hell.

 

You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 S Edition 1 Revealed

Tuning

Wheelsandmore Mercedes-AMG E63 S Pumps Out 712 HP (530 kW)

News

Mercedes G Wagon Might Get A G63 S Version

News

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe Grabs Sachsenring SUV Record

News

New Mercedes-AMG A45 Rendering Is A Miss

News

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Attacks The Nurburgring Looking For Lap Record

Comments