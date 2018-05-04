TuningVideo

APR Audi RS3 Sedan Packs 600 HP

By Zero2Turbo

The Audi RS3 Sedan in stock form is not exactly a slouch but this one from tuning specialist APR, is actually hilariously fast.

Thanks to a host of mods from the tuner, this RS3 Sedan now pumps out 600 hp (447 kW) and is able to hit 100 km/h from standstill in around 2.6 seconds and smash the quarter mile in under ten seconds.

How did they get the 2.5-litre five-pot turbo to this extreme figure? Well this orange rocket is fitted with a number of prototype parts they’ll soon be rolling out for sale. This includes a new intake, intercooler, fuelling and ECU system and a new ‘TTE625’ turbo. They also added a straight-pipe exhaust, new 18-inch wheels and Hoosier drag tyres, while less equipment comes in the shape of binning the seats.

Related Posts

ABT Give Us Funky Audi R8 Art Car

Slightly Revamped Audi R8 Spotted Testing

Recently at the Mongomery Motorsport Park in Alabama, it ran eight passes clocking a fastest time of 9.83s for the quarter mile.

“Given the turbo’s moderate size,” said APR, “the system makes for an excellent daily driver, without introducing significant lag, as is often the case with much larger, and more capable turbochargers.”

If you had this as a daily driver you would surprise a lot of supercar owners at the traffic light.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

ABT Give Us Funky Audi R8 Art Car

News

Slightly Revamped Audi R8 Spotted Testing

Video

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Says Bye Bye Audi R8

News

Audi Performance Parts Give R8 V10 Plus Race Car Looks

News

The First Audi RS 5 Sportback Is A Go

News

New Audi RS6 Could Arrive Next Year With 600 Horses

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo