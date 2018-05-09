Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Limited Edition Is An Analogue Affair

The iconic V600 nameplate has been revived thanks to a special, limited edition run of the V12 Vantage coming from Aston Martin‘s Q division.

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is a customer commission to the special division of the British manufacturer, set to be produced in 14 examples split between seven coupes and seven roadsters.

Back in 1988, the original V8 Vantage V600 was introduced as the most extreme iteration of the Vantage lineup, establishing itself as one of the most powerful sports cars of its time.

This model is based on the previous-generation Vantage and is being described as the ultimate analogue Vantage. Power comes from the 6.0-litre V12 unit with 592 hp (441 kW) and is paired with the much-loved seven-speed manual transmission.

Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer for Aston Martin says models like this is why they created the Q division. “Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin’s heritage and I’m proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again.” he said.

The sinister styling on the car is thanks to aggressive carbon fibre bodywork featuring a re-imagined side-strake, a bulging bonnet and a bespoke darkened front grille. At the back you will see a completely new diffuser and it has been fitted with a set of center-lock forged wheels.

Inside you will be greeted with dark anodized aluminum and some lightweight seats that feature a new perforation system.