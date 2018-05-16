Bloodhound SSC Will Have A First Record Attempt In 2019

Earlier this year, the Bloodhound SSC was successfully tested up to 200 mph (322 km/h) and will be tested up to 500 mph (805 km/h) this year.

At this stage, it looks like the first high-speed run will take place next year May at the Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape desert of South Africa before going for a record towards the end of 2019.

It’s first desert run will see it reach 500 mph (805 km/h) which is seen as one of the riskiest speeds for the car. Between 400 mph and 500 mph, the car’s progress is no longer dictated by its contact with the ground but its aerodynamics, making the car at its least stable. This will be the first time its 35-inch aluminium wheels will be used.

50 test tracks will be marked out at the final desert location with each being used only once due to the car breaking the mud surface on each run. Normal wheels cannot be used, as tyres will disintegrate at these speeds due to the centrifugal force generated at these speeds.

Before the 1000 mph (1610 km/h) record attempt, they are hoping to top 800 mph (1287 km/h) before the end of the year which will beat the previous record of 763.065 mph.

When the car does eventually go for the record, the thrust produced for this run will reach 20 tonnes, which is equal to the power all nine RAF Red Arrows Hawk aircraft produce when combined or 180 Formula 1 cars.