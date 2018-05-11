News

BMW M5 Competition Ushers In New BMW Performance Strategy

By Zero2Turbo

Now that the BMW M5 Competition is officially official, we also find out that this beast has ushered in a new performance strategy for the M division.

From now on, BMW will make its most potent standalone vehicles Competition models because of the growing popularity of its Competition offerings. Almost 40% of all previous-gen M5’s sold worldwide came equipped with the M Competition package.

The brand new M5 Competition now joins the other Competition offerings in the form of the M4 Coupe, M4 convertible and M3.

Could we even see a ridiculously range-topping offering in the form of the M8 Competition? I sure as hell hope so.

