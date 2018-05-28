News

BMW Think Convertible SUV’s Are “Really Interesting”

By Zero2Turbo

When the Range Rover Evoque Convertible hit the scenes it was a bit of a laughing stock but then a report emerged at the beginning of this year about the possibility of a convertible BMW X2.

Related Posts

BMW M2 Competition South African Pricing

New BMW M340i (G30) To Pack 390 HP (287 kW) with RWD or…

While talking to Digital Trends, BMW’s director of product planning and strategy, Ralph Mahler, was asked to share his opinion about a convertible SUV. His answer? “It’s a really interesting topic.” He went on to mention:

“All these kinds of questions we have asked ourselves in the past. Whether or not there is a possibility, whether or not there is a market. You see the lineup at the moment. We don’t have one but nevertheless I think it’s still an interesting question.”

Now that does not exactly confirm that a BMW X model will be losing it’s roof anytime soon but it does mean they are more than open to the idea of such a controversial creation.

Source Digital Trends
You might also like
News

BMW M2 Competition South African Pricing

News

New BMW M340i (G30) To Pack 390 HP (287 kW) with RWD or xDrive

Zero2Turbo

This BMW M1 With 12,000 km Will Set You Back R11 Million

Zero2Turbo

This One Of A Kind F90 M5 Is Coated With An Iconic Red Paint

Zero2Turbo

New BMW X5 (G05) Previewed In Neat Renderings

Tuning

German Tuner Takes The Roof Off The BMW M2

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us