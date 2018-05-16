Video

Bye Bye Earphones Thanks To A Straight-Piped Ferrari Enzo

By Zero2Turbo

Could this be the loudest Ferrari Enzo in the world? It sure sounds like it but be warned start the volume low and turn it up as needed.

Every production car comes with catalytic converters and mufflers to keep everyone around you from going deaf. But if you live someplace where they are not required, straight pipes are a great way to add power and obviously soundtrack.

We stumbled across this video on YouTube recently and immediately asked ourselves who in their right mind would straight-pipe such an iconic car? Well after watching this clip I hope all Enzo owners opt for this modification.

So fire up your audio system after work and annoy everyone with a Scuderia Shield Symphony.

Comments
