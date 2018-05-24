Could Aston Martin’s Baby Valkyrie Look Like This?

Aston Martin has a lot on their plate at the moment but the project we are most excited about is a ‘baby Valkyrie’ set to slot below the regular Valkyrie and the upcoming DBS Superleggera.

We expect this model to challenge the likes of the Ferrari 488 GT, Lamborghini and Huracan and the McLaren 720S (to an extent), but we have no idea how it might look.

Rain Prisk has kindly done the hard work for us to create a completely new car based on some of the design elements we’ve seen on recent front-engined Astons (like the Vantage and DB11) to a mid-engined shape.

This must be taken with a pinch of salt as no one knows anything about this model so this is just a stab in the dark albeit a very good looking one.

Will it adopt one of the Mercedes-AMG powertrains or will it go a completely different route like the Valkyrie has done with Cosworth? Red Bull Racing’s expertise could be brought to bear as well, along with other parties (like Ricardo for the gearbox).