Zero2Turbo

Could Aston Martin’s Baby Valkyrie Look Like This?

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin has a lot on their plate at the moment but the project we are most excited about is a ‘baby Valkyrie’ set to slot below the regular Valkyrie and the upcoming DBS Superleggera.

We expect this model to challenge the likes of the Ferrari 488 GT, Lamborghini and Huracan and the McLaren 720S (to an extent), but we have no idea how it might look.

Related Posts

Aston Martin Valkyrie Could Be More Extreme Than A Formula…

New Aston Martin AMR Performance Centre At The Nurburgring

Rain Prisk has kindly done the hard work for us to create a completely new car based on some of the design elements we’ve seen on recent front-engined Astons (like the Vantage and DB11) to a mid-engined shape.

This must be taken with a pinch of salt as no one knows anything about this model so this is just a stab in the dark albeit a very good looking one.

Will it adopt one of the Mercedes-AMG powertrains or will it go a completely different route like the Valkyrie has done with Cosworth? Red Bull Racing’s expertise could be brought to bear as well, along with other parties (like Ricardo for the gearbox).

You might also like
News

Aston Martin Valkyrie Could Be More Extreme Than A Formula One Car

News

New Aston Martin AMR Performance Centre At The Nurburgring

News

Aston Martin Rumored To Produce A 700 HP (522 kW) Hybrid SUV

News

Aston Martin DB11 Is Hotter, Faster And Louder With The AMR Badge

News

Lagonda All-Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of 2021 Arrival

News

Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 Limited Edition Is An Analogue Affair

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us