Zero2Turbo

Could We See A Mercedes-Benz A-Class Coupe?

By Zero2Turbo

Some manufacturers are trying to move away from compact car but Mercedes-Benz on the other hand is expanding the lineup at a rate of knots.

Related Posts

Mercedes G Wagon Might Get A G63 S Version

BAIC Builds Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 Copy

Recently they announced the new A-Class would spawn at least seven new compact cars and X-Tomi Design have given us a neat preview of how an A-Class Coupe could look.

It shows off the sleek C-Class Coupe styling in a smaller package but as of right now, there is no indication that Mercedes will build an A-Class Coupe.

Do you think they should build this? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

You might also like
News

Mercedes G Wagon Might Get A G63 S Version

News

BAIC Builds Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 Copy

News

The Difference Between The Mercedes A-Class Sedan And The Upcoming CLA

News

Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Sedan Is Official

News

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Is Hard To Look At

News

This Looks Like The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo