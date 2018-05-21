Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 Can Sprint To 100 KM/H In 3.6 Seconds

The Tesla Model 3 will be making its way to the first customers in the US of A very soon and we now finally have some performance specs.

As we all know, Tesla know a thing or two about acceleration and even this model will deal with the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds if you have the dual-motor Performance version. Carry on holding the not-so-loud-pedal and you will top out at 250 km/h.

Elon Musk has promised that it will beat “anything in its class on the track” and considering the car will be priced around the mighty BMW M3, that is a rather bold claim.

If you do opt for the Model 3 Performance you will also get 20-inch wheels, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, a black-and-white interior and, of course, an extra motor.

The non-performance (regular) Model 3 will get the same range as the performance variant (500 km) but will only achieve a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 km/h.

Not only will the dual-motor Model 3 give you much better performance, you also get more reliability. If one motor fails, the other is able to pick up the slack and keep the car rolling, minimising the risk of drivers getting stranded on the side of the road.