#ExoticSpotSA Week 18 2018
Beautiful array of colours and brands this week and thanks to all who submitted via the submission tool on the website and via email!
Highlights for the week are; Snapper Rocks Blue BMW M5, Ferrari 458 Speciale, some older classic Ferrari’s, a Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, silver Mercedes-AMG GT R, blue Lamborghini Aventador S, Pacific Color Stream MSO McLaren 675LT Spider, Onyx Concept Bentley Bentayga and this awesome German duo of a Java Green BMW M4 Competition Pack and Mercedes-AMG GT S.