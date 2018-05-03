Kia Stinger GT South African Pricing

We heard two weeks ago that the Stinger GT from Kia will indeed be making it’s way to South Africa and now we have official pricing.

It is set to arrive on local shores in August 2018 in “limited numbers” and now Kia confirmed that the SA-bound Stinger will boast a comprehensive standard specification.

The Stinger GT will sting (sorry had to do that) your wallet by R859,995 which Kia describe as being “competitive”.

This includes a five-year unlimited kilometer warranty and a five-year/90 000 km maintenance plan. What is rather interesting is that the Stinger GT will not be available through the Kia dealership network, but instead offered solely through a dedicated Stinger website.

Some standard features on SA-spec models will include 19-inch alloy wheels, vented Brembo brakes, Nappa leather upholstery (with a choice of black or red), electrically adjustable front seats (with heating and ventilating functions), electrically adjustable steering column, an eight-inch colour touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay, and ready for Android Auto), satellite navigation, dual automatic air-conditioning and wireless smartphone charging.

It does not end there though as you also get a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, colour head-up display, parking sensors (front and rear), an “around view” monitor, blind-spot detection, a powered tailgate, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, seven airbags and a tilt-and-slide sunroof (with power sunshade) are also part of the package.

If you are placing your order, then you will have to choose from nine metallic colours: Hi Chroma Red, Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Ceramic Silver, Sunset Yellow, Deep Chroma Blue, Micro Blue and Panthera Metal.