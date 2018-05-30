CrashNews

Lamborghini Aventador Wrecked After Roll Over Crash In Singapore

By Zero2Turbo

A yellow Lamborghini Aventador has been totaled after colliding with two cars in Singapore and resulting in a roll over crash.

The report mentions police were alerted to the incident on the 28th of May but the exact cause of the crash is not yet known. Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Judging by the positioning of the two cars in the photo and the damage on the Raging Bull, excessive speed is likely to have played a part in this incident.

Related Posts

Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Lead The Super Trofeo Series

Watch This Mind-Boggling 3500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hit 229…

The damage sustained to the Aventador is comprehensive. The entire front fascia appears destroyed, much of the undercarriage has been torn to shreds and at least one of the car’s doors is heavily dented and scratched. I think this will head to the scrap yard or auctioned off for that mighty V12 power plant in the back.

The other two vehicles involved in the accident were a Toyota Estima and a Mini Cooper. The injured parties were all men.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Lead The Super Trofeo Series

Video

Watch This Mind-Boggling 3500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hit 229 MPH (368 KM/H)

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Could Grab The Nürburgring Record From The Porsche 911 GT2…

News

Hybrid Lamborghini Urus Coming Late Next Year

South Africa

LSM Distributors (Porsche SA) Take Over Lamborghini In South Africa

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Shows Off V12 Soundtrack At The Ring

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us