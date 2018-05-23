Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Lead The Super Trofeo Series

From the reviews we have read, the Lamborghini Urus is extremely capable off-road but thanks to it’s 4.0-litre biturbo V8 pumping out 641 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque it is very capable on the tarmac.

Lamborghini are taking their super SUV to the track to report for pace car duty for the automaker’s Super Trofeo Europe one-make racing program.

Apart from these shots, the manufacturer does not provide us any details about the Urus pace car but it seems the changes are limited to some stylish stripes and ‘lead car’ graphics.