Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini Urus Looks Ready To Lead The Super Trofeo Series

By Zero2Turbo

From the reviews we have read, the Lamborghini Urus is extremely capable off-road but thanks to it’s 4.0-litre biturbo V8 pumping out 641 hp (478 kW) and 850 Nm of torque it is very capable on the tarmac.

Related Posts

Watch This Mind-Boggling 3500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hit 229…

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Could Grab The Nürburgring Record…

Lamborghini are taking their super SUV to the track to report for pace car duty for the automaker’s Super Trofeo Europe one-make racing program.

Apart from these shots, the manufacturer does not provide us any details about the Urus pace car but it seems the changes are limited to some stylish stripes and ‘lead car’ graphics.

You might also like
Video

Watch This Mind-Boggling 3500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hit 229 MPH (368 KM/H)

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Could Grab The Nürburgring Record From The Porsche 911 GT2…

News

Hybrid Lamborghini Urus Coming Late Next Year

South Africa

LSM Distributors (Porsche SA) Take Over Lamborghini In South Africa

News

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Shows Off V12 Soundtrack At The Ring

Zero2Turbo

Miura-Inspired Lamborghini Aventador SV Looks Sensational

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us