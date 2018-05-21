Video

McLaren Senna Looks Blisteringly Fast With Bruno Senna Behind The Wheel

By Zero2Turbo

There is no denying that the McLaren Senna is an impressive machine and is very divisive in terms of looks but since the manufacturer is claiming that it can lap any track faster than the track-only P1 GTR.

With it capable of generating 800 kg of downforce, you know the main purpose of this creation is to destroy all other hypercars on track.

Related Posts

This McLaren 720S Is Headed For Auction In South Africa This…

Massive McLaren 720S Crash In Las Vegas

As a reminder, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 punches out 789 hp (588 kW) and 800 Nm of torque allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h in an astonishing 6.8 seconds.

Bruno Senna shares his thoughts on the car that bears his family name as a tribute to his uncle, the late Ayrton, on the video that follows.

You might also like
South Africa

This McLaren 720S Is Headed For Auction In South Africa This Weekend

Crash

Massive McLaren 720S Crash In Las Vegas

Video

Watch The McLaren Senna Lap Silverstone In 360 VR

Video

McLaren 570S Shows Big Fight Against Dodge Demon Drag Race

Video

Dodge Demon Loses Again, This Time To McLaren 570S

News

McLaren Not Interested In The Super-SUV Segment

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us