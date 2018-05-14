Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Arrives To Fill The Gap

The Mercedes-AMG GT family has a new member in the form of the GT S Roadster which now brings the total number of drop-top variants to three.

Sitting between the lower-spec GT and higher-spec GT C, the GT S Roadster serves as a new mid-range offering, with performance and specifications echoing its position in the GT Roadster family.

As with other models, power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, in this case making 515 hp (384 kW) of power and 670 Nm of torque. This is just the same as the GT S coupe with maximum torque available between 1900 and 5000 rpm.

The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes a claimed 3,8 seconds (just one-tenth slower than the GT C Roadster), while top speed comes in at 308 km/h.

The AMG GT S Roadster features adaptive damping, an electronically controlled locking rear differential, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear ten-spoke light alloys, and an AMG high-performance composite braking system (390 mm front and 360 mm rear discs) as standard. Meanwhile, ceramic composite brakes (402 mm front and 360 mm rear discs) are offered as options.

Inside, the AMG GT S Roadster is fitted as standard with the “silver chrome interior” package, which includes silver treatment for the centre console surround, air-vent bezels and trim strips in the door armrests.