Donuts in any car is a hell of a lot of fun and a Ford Mustang V8 will egg you on and on.

Unfortunately for this chap recording the Mustang doing donuts around him things did not quite go according to plan.

As the pony car shows the camera it’s tailpipes, stones instantly start peppering the car and eventually smashing the windows.

Once can only assume the car had some nasty stone chips and dents to repair after this little stunt.