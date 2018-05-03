News

Next-Gen Bentley Mulsanne May Be Fully Electric

By Zero2Turbo

If you know your stuff about Bentley’s then you will know the current Mulsanne has been around since 2010 so it is due a replacement right? Well a new report indicates that it will not happen this decade.

When it does eventually arrive, estimated to be just after 2020, the beefy 6.75-litre biturbo V8 could be put to rest and replaced with an all-electric setup.

According to Autocar, Bentley still hasn’t made up its mind whether the next Mulsanne will be a like-to-like successor or it will be a different type of car. Whatever it will take the shape of, it will still retain the status of being the company’s range-topping model.

Source Autocar
Comments

