Porsche Panamera Coupe Could Be Coming Soon

Porsche has not produced a front-engined Coupe since the 968 and 928 but if a new report is to be believed, then we can expect two new models to fill this long open void.

According to Autobild, work has begun in Zuffenhausen on “Coupe” versions of the Cayenne and the Panamera. The Panamera Coupe will be a sort of spiritual successor to the 928 and would sit alongside the regular Panamera and Sport Turismo variant.

Whether it will adopt the Panamera name or not is unknown at this stage but will likely share the platform from the new GT that Bentley is currently working on.