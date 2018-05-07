News

Porsche Panamera Coupe Could Be Coming Soon

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has not produced a front-engined Coupe since the 968 and 928 but if a new report is to be believed, then we can expect two new models to fill this long open void.

Related Posts

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Totaled In Swedish Crash

TopCar Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S Even More Sting

According to Autobild, work has begun in Zuffenhausen on “Coupe” versions of the Cayenne and the Panamera. The Panamera Coupe will be a sort of spiritual successor to the 928 and would sit alongside the regular Panamera and Sport Turismo variant.

Whether it will adopt the Panamera name or not is unknown at this stage but will likely share the platform from the new GT that Bentley is currently working on.

You might also like
Crash

New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Totaled In Swedish Crash

Tuning

TopCar Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S Even More Sting

News

Porsche Has GM To Thank For Their Rapid 911 GT3 RS Lap Time

News

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Coming This Year

News

Porsche Add Cayenne E-Hybrid To Lineup

News

You Can Upgrade Your Porsche 959 For A Cool R10 Million

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo