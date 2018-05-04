ROUSH JackHammer Cranks Your New Mustang Up To 710 Horses

ROUSH are now taking orders for their 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang and you will need to be quick as they are only offering 200 examples of it.

You might find the name a bit odd but they have decided to name their latest-edition pumped up pony after the founder of the company, Jack Roush.

So what happens under the hood? As a start, the 5.0-litre V8 gets a new Roush R2650 supercharger which pushes output up from 460 horses (343 kW) and 570 Nm of torque up to 710 hp (530 kW) and 827 Nm. You will also get adjustable coilover suspension and some Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres wrapped around gloss-black wheels.

If you are ordering one, you will have the choice between either the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic; however, the package is only available on the Mustang GT coupe. Other than the performance enhancements, the tuner will add a few visual updates to let others know that this is no standard Pony.

Upgrades include a new lower grille and chin spoiler, inserts under the turn signals, added slats to the grille vents, a scoop on the rear side windows, and the iconic hockey stick tripe along the side.

“The JackHammer is a great option for enthusiasts who want a thrilling driving experience in a Mustang that looks menacing and produces incredible power,” said Jack Roush.

“What makes this model unique is that before the vehicle leaves our headquarters, we install all the necessary components and machine the front engine cover to make it easy to add our R2650 supercharger package.”