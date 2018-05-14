Video

The 6×6 Devel Sixty Looks Extraordinary On The Drag Strip

By Zero2Turbo

You might recognize the name Devel in the title and that is because the same team is responsible for the ridiculous 5000hp Devel Sixteen but this 6×6 beast known as the Devel Sixty is an entirely different creation.

It is essentially a tank with six wheels and it makes vehicles such as the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 and the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 look mundane. Speaking of Mercedes, this diesel monster was recently pitted against a Mercedes-AMG GT S at the drag strip for easily the weirdest drag race you’ll see today.

Underneath that far out exterior sits a gargantuan 6.75-litre V8 turbodiesel with 720 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,000 Newton-meters of torque. The Devel Sixty seen in this video is actually the base video as there is a range-topping version with up to 1,500 horses and a full carbon body (if you want to shave some weight).

