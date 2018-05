This New BMW M5 Has Already Been Tuned To 720 HP (537 kW)

For a majority of individuals out there, the new BMW M5 has more than enough power from the factory but there are a few owners out there that hunt for extreme levels of power.

If the M5 Competition still doesn’t quite cut it for you, then you can tune it just like this monster which now produces 720 horses (537 kW).

The team responsible is a German tuner called Gorilla Performance and as you can see it is quite the force to be reckoned with on the drag strip.